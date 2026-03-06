Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency has issued a statement condemning systematic disinformation against Azerbaijan on social networks.

According to Report, the statement reads: "Recently, it has been observed that a page on social networks presenting itself as "Qəzetçi" has been systematically disseminating disinformation related to Azerbaijan.

This "resource", whose activities cause confusion in public opinion and whose primary mission is to pollute our country's information environment from abroad, has circulated false information claiming that 150 doctors and paramedics have allegedly been mobilized for military service and sent to the Astara and Fuzuli districts located on the border with Iran.

We strongly condemn such information provocations and declare that such disruptive activities entail legal responsibility.

We call on all media entities, journalists, and public activists to rely only on official sources in their activities and to refrain from sharing content that may cause public anxiety."