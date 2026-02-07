Venice faces flooding risk as 15 high tides recorded in nine days

Venice is experiencing an anomalous start to the year, with 15 high tides recorded over a nine-day period, raising concerns over increased flooding risks.

According to Report, citing Italy's ANSA news agency, the information was provided by Alvise Papa, director of the Tide Monitoring Center.

Of the 15 high tides, 10 exceeded the 110-centimeter threshold, prompting authorities to activate the MOSE flood protection system ten times. Papa described the situation as a record for this time of year, underscoring the growing threat posed by global warming.

Despite the absence of extreme weather conditions in recent days, the city is increasingly exposed to flooding. Experts warn that if average sea levels continue to rise, even minor atmospheric fluctuations could trigger inundations.