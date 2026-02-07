Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Baku hosts EU Youth Intellectual сompetition

    Foreign policy
    • 07 February, 2026
    • 13:31
    Baku hosts EU Youth Intellectual сompetition

    The fifth EU Youth Intellectual сompetition is underway in Baku, Report informs.

    The event is organized by the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan in cooperation with the Young European Ambassadors network.

    Interest in this year's competition has reached a record level, with more than 130 teams and over 520 participants applying to take part.

    The competition has brought together promising young people from across the country, including school pupils and university students, serving as a platform to expand knowledge about Europe, its values, and its diversity.

    Speaking at the opening ceremony, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Marijana Kujundzic said the European Union supports the country's youth and works to strengthen mutual understanding and cooperation.

    She noted that young people play a key role in building bridges between societies, and that initiatives such as this help promote the exchange of knowledge and experience.

    A total of 69 participants representing eighteen teams are competing in the final stage of the contest. Based on the results of the selection rounds, four teams will advance to the final.

    Bakıda Avropa bilik yarışması keçirilir
    В Баку прошел пятый интеллектуальный конкурс "Европейская викторина" 2026 - ДОПОЛНЕНО

