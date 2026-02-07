Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Zelenskyy: US wants war in Ukraine to end by summer

    Region
    • 07 February, 2026
    • 14:22
    Zelenskyy: US wants war in Ukraine to end by summer

    The United States wants the war in Ukraine to end by summer - by June - and is promoting a clear timetable for negotiations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, Report informs via Ukrainian media.

    "Why exactly by this summer? We understand that domestic issues in the United States have an influence and will likely become even more relevant for them. For the first time, the sides discussed that the most difficult issues could likely be brought to a trilateral meeting of leaders. But this requires certain preparatory elements. What is important is that discussion of such a format is present in the dialogue," he said.

    According to him, Ukraine has confirmed a meeting with a Russian delegation in the United States in a week. The meeting, proposed by the American side, is likely to take place in Miami.

    Zelenskyy noted that the United States has confirmed its participation in monitoring a ceasefire.

    "The military held talks and understand how - in the event that politicians decide to end the war - the monitoring of the ceasefire will be carried out technically by Ukraine, Russia, and with monitoring from the United States. That is, the United States confirms its participation. As for Europe, this does not mean that they will not be involved in this process," he said.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy tripartite meeting Ukrainian crisis
    Zelenski: ABŞ Ukraynada müharibənin yaya qədər başa çatmasını istəyir
    Зеленский: США хотят завершения войны в Украине к лету

    Latest News

    15:19

    Azerbaijan imports $3.18M worth of clothing from Türkiye in January

    Business
    15:02

    Iran's FM says no date set for second round of indirect talks with US

    Region
    14:54

    Three injured as explosion hits residential building in Poland

    Other countries
    14:36

    Turnover via new generation cash registers in Azerbaijan rises in January

    Business
    14:30

    Iran will not negotiate over its missiles: Araghchi

    Region
    14:22

    Zelenskyy: US wants war in Ukraine to end by summer

    Region
    14:03

    EU Ambassador: Covenant of Mayors scheduled in Nakhchivan on February 13

    Foreign policy
    13:57

    Araghci warns of retaliation against US bases in Persian Gulf region

    Region
    13:41

    Azerbaijan imports $256,000 worth of leather goods from Türkiye in January

    Business
    All News Feed