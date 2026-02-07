Zelenskyy: US wants war in Ukraine to end by summer

The United States wants the war in Ukraine to end by summer - by June - and is promoting a clear timetable for negotiations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, Report informs via Ukrainian media.

"Why exactly by this summer? We understand that domestic issues in the United States have an influence and will likely become even more relevant for them. For the first time, the sides discussed that the most difficult issues could likely be brought to a trilateral meeting of leaders. But this requires certain preparatory elements. What is important is that discussion of such a format is present in the dialogue," he said.

According to him, Ukraine has confirmed a meeting with a Russian delegation in the United States in a week. The meeting, proposed by the American side, is likely to take place in Miami.

Zelenskyy noted that the United States has confirmed its participation in monitoring a ceasefire.

"The military held talks and understand how - in the event that politicians decide to end the war - the monitoring of the ceasefire will be carried out technically by Ukraine, Russia, and with monitoring from the United States. That is, the United States confirms its participation. As for Europe, this does not mean that they will not be involved in this process," he said.