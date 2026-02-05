Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General calls for legal regulation of AI use

    Since the end of last year, Azerbaijan's prosecution authorities have begun using artificial intelligence technologies, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said at the international legal forum LEGIS in Baku.

    According to Report, he noted that, in particular, artificial intelligence proposes options for distributing incoming appeals according to the competence of specific staff members. In addition, work is underway to introduce a model capable of performing an auxiliary function in criminal investigations, as well as to use AI in responding to citizens' appeals submitted to prosecution bodies, under the supervision of employees.

    "At the same time, it must be openly emphasized that artificial intelligence does not replace and cannot replace a human being - it is a tool that helps lawyers make decisions, making them more objective and effective," Aliyev said.

    The prosecutor general stressed that alongside the positive results of AI implementation, potential risks must also be taken into account.

    "The main problem lies in the lack of legal regulation in this area. The issue of liability remains particularly debatable: who bears responsibility for an erroneous decision, recommendation, or action - the developer of artificial or the user? I believe that to ensure the ethical and responsible use of AI, a clear regulatory and legal framework must be established," he stated.

