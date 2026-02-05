Rafiyev: Azerbaijan to present its urban development experience at WUF13
The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku, will provide a platform for showcasing Azerbaijan's national experience in contemporary architecture and urban development, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev said, Report informs.
He noted that preparations for the forum are ongoing, and Azerbaijan intends to hold it at a high level, creating an open platform for the exchange of experiences.
He added that the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Week, currently underway in Baku, is contributing to the development of young people's political views and an active exchange of opinions.
