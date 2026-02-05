Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Leyla Aliyeva meets with Afghan women's rights activist Zarqa Yaftali in Abu Dhabi

    Foreign policy
    • 05 February, 2026
    • 20:57
    Leyla Aliyeva meets with Afghan women's rights activist Zarqa Yaftali in Abu Dhabi

    On February 5, Leyla Aliyeva met with Afghan women's rights activist and researcher Zarqa Yaftali in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

    According to Report, during the meeting, Leyla Aliyeva noted that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been implementing numerous significant projects covering education, healthcare, and social support for many years, contributing to the creation of equal opportunities for vulnerable segments of the population both in the region and internationally.

    The discussions revolved around the opportunities for cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Women and Children Legal Research Foundation, adding that the activities of the Foundation headed by Zarqa Yaftali have ensured access for over 100,000 women and children to education and legal protection.

    The meeting underscored the shared goals of implementing global humanitarian initiatives and addressed the importance of protecting women's rights and ensuring sustainable education.

    Leyla Aliyeva Zarqa Yaftali meeting Abu Dhabi
    Leyla Əliyeva Əbu-Dabidə əfqanıstanlı qadın hüquqları fəalı və tədqiqatçısı Zarqa Yaftalı ilə görüşüb
    Лейла Алиева встретилась в Абу-Даби с афганской активисткой Заркой Яфтали

    Latest News

    20:57

    Leyla Aliyeva meets with Afghan women's rights activist Zarqa Yaftali in Abu Dhabi

    Foreign policy
    20:49

    Simonyan denies shift in Armenia's foreign policy at expense of ties with Russia

    Region
    20:16

    Fitch assesses SOCAR ratings alongside 10 of world's largest oil and gas companies

    Energy
    20:10
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's contribution to intercultural dialogue discussed in UN

    Cultural policy
    19:53
    Photo

    Director of Heydar Aliyev School in Kahramanmaras thanks Azerbaijan for support

    Region
    19:29

    Trump says Ilham Aliyev and Pashinyan are 'two really good leaders'

    Other countries
    19:17

    Trump says US ramping up oil production to unprecedented levels

    Other countries
    19:03

    Media: Russia, US agree to observe new START terms for another six months

    Other countries
    18:52

    Fars: Iran's hypersonic Khorramshahr-4 missiles deployed in bunkers for first time

    Region
    All News Feed