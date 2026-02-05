Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Cultural policy
    • 05 February, 2026
    • 20:10
    Azerbaijan's contribution to intercultural dialogue discussed in UN

    An Azerbaijani delegation took part in a high-level panel discussion at the UN headquarters in New York as part of World Interfaith Harmony Week.

    According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture, the event featured remarks by Deputy Minister of Culture Farid Jafarov.

    He highlighted Azerbaijan's contribution under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev to ensuring peace and stability at the regional and global levels, and emphasized the role of the "Baku Process" as a global platform for intercultural dialogue.

    During the visit, the delegation also held meetings with UN Assistant Secretary-General for Youth Affairs Felipe Paullier, UN High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Ángel Moratinos, and other officials.

    The meetings addressed issues related to the participation of youth and women in cultural processes, as well as cooperation within the framework of the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

    World Interfaith Harmony Week will run through February 7.

