Trump says Ilham Aliyev and Pashinyan are 'two really good leaders'
Other countries
- 05 February, 2026
- 19:29
US President Donald Trump has called President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan "two really good leaders."
According to Report, speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, Trump again reminded about his role in resolving a number of international conflicts, including "raging wars such as Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Armenia and Azerbaijan."
Speaking about the progress in the peace process between Baku and Yerevan, Trump said: "Two really good leaders. All they knew was fighting each other. They were fighting each other for many years. That's all they knew. And we got it worked out pretty quickly."
