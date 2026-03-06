Lithuanian FM condemns drone attacks on Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
06 March, 2026
- 18:56
On March 6, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys held a phone conversation with Azerbaijan"s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov.
According to Report, during the call, Minister Bayramov briefed his counterpart on the recent drone attacks by Iran targeting Azerbaijan, describing them as serious violations of international law and actions that escalate regional tensions.
Minister Budrys condemned the attacks, expressed deep concern, and reaffirmed Lithuania"s solidarity with Azerbaijan. He emphasized that such actions risk further destabilizing the region.
The ministers also exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest.
