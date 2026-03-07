Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan begins exporting cottonseed oil to Afghanistan

    Business
    • 07 March, 2026
    • 15:45
    Azerbaijan begins exporting cottonseed oil to Afghanistan

    In 2025, Azerbaijan exported 7,091 tons of cottonseed oil worth $5 million, marking a year-on-year increase of 57% and 85%, respectively, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    During this period, Azerbaijan exported cottonseed oil:

    - Türkiye: 4,225 tons (+82%) worth $2.7 million (+2.1 times);

    - Tajikistan: 2,090 tons (+35%) worth $1.6 million (+65%);

    - Kyrgyzstan: 183 tons (+10 times) worth $272,000 (+11 times);

    - Uzbekistan: 260 tons (+4 times) worth $174,000 (+4 times);

    - Afghanistan: 174 tons of products worth $151,400.

    Last year, Azerbaijan exported cottonseed oil to Afghanistan for the first time in 14 years, based on publicly available foreign trade statistics dating back to 2011.

    Meanwhile, in 2024, 52% of the 4,500 tons of cottonseed oil exported from Azerbaijan fell to Türkiye.

    State Statistical Committee exports of Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycan Əfqanıstana pambıq yağı tədarük etməyə başlayıb

    Latest News

    14:41

    Türkiye respects Iran's choice of new leadership, AK Party spokesperson says

    Region
    14:32
    Photo

    17 Azerbaijani citizens, including four diplomats, evacuated from Iran - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    14:31

    Von der Leyen hails Middle Corridor as path to long-term peace in South Caucasus

    Other countries
    14:25

    Israel launches limited operation in southern Lebanon

    Other countries
    14:00

    Armenian PM convenes Security Council to discuss regional situation

    Region
    13:58

    Iran says mediation efforts on Middle East ceasefire are 'pointless' for now

    Region
    13:47

    Parliament speakers of Azerbaijan, Pakistan mull regional tensions

    Milli Majlis
    13:39

    US envoy Whitkoff and businessman Kushner cancel Israel visit

    Other countries
    13:35

    Serbia temporarily bans oil and fuel exports amid global supply disruptions

    Energy
    All News Feed