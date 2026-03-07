Azerbaijan begins exporting cottonseed oil to Afghanistan
In 2025, Azerbaijan exported 7,091 tons of cottonseed oil worth $5 million, marking a year-on-year increase of 57% and 85%, respectively, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.
During this period, Azerbaijan exported cottonseed oil:
- Türkiye: 4,225 tons (+82%) worth $2.7 million (+2.1 times);
- Tajikistan: 2,090 tons (+35%) worth $1.6 million (+65%);
- Kyrgyzstan: 183 tons (+10 times) worth $272,000 (+11 times);
- Uzbekistan: 260 tons (+4 times) worth $174,000 (+4 times);
- Afghanistan: 174 tons of products worth $151,400.
Last year, Azerbaijan exported cottonseed oil to Afghanistan for the first time in 14 years, based on publicly available foreign trade statistics dating back to 2011.
Meanwhile, in 2024, 52% of the 4,500 tons of cottonseed oil exported from Azerbaijan fell to Türkiye.