Morocco strongly condemns Iranian drone attack on Nakhchivan

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone call with Moroccan Foreign Minister, Minister of African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita.

According to Report, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said during the call, Bayramov provided a detailed account of the drone attacks carried out on March 5 from Iran against the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Bayramov emphasized that such actions target the sovereignty of Azerbaijan, represent a serious violation of international law, and contribute to rising regional tensions.

Bourita, in turn, strongly condemned the drone attacks on Azerbaijani territory, expressed concern over the incident, and affirmed Morocco's solidarity with Azerbaijan.

The two ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.