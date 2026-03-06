Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Morocco strongly condemns Iranian drone attack on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 19:06
    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone call with Moroccan Foreign Minister, Minister of African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita.

    According to Report, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said during the call, Bayramov provided a detailed account of the drone attacks carried out on March 5 from Iran against the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

    Bayramov emphasized that such actions target the sovereignty of Azerbaijan, represent a serious violation of international law, and contribute to rising regional tensions.

    Bourita, in turn, strongly condemned the drone attacks on Azerbaijani territory, expressed concern over the incident, and affirmed Morocco's solidarity with Azerbaijan.

    The two ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

    Mərakeşin XİN rəhbəri İranın Naxçıvana dron hücumunu pisləyib
    Марокко решительно осуждает атаку иранских дронов на Нахчыван

