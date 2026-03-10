Azerbaijan Embassy in Israel releases info regarding deceased Azerbaijani citizen
- 10 March, 2026
- 18:50
Amid Aligullah oglu Murtuzov, who died as a result of a rocket attack carried out on Israeli territory on March 9, was a citizen of both Azerbaijan and Israel, Report informs, citing the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel.
The embassy stated that the incident occurred in the city of Yehud, at a construction site. Amid Murtuzov was a resident of the city of Petah Tikva, Israel:
"Amid Murtuzov migrated to Israel together with his family years ago and had been living in Israel for a long time.
We wish patience to the family and loved ones of the deceased and offer our condolences.
May God rest his soul!".
