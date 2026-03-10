Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan Embassy in Israel releases info regarding deceased Azerbaijani citizen

    Other
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 18:50
    Azerbaijan Embassy in Israel releases info regarding deceased Azerbaijani citizen

    Amid Aligullah oglu Murtuzov, who died as a result of a rocket attack carried out on Israeli territory on March 9, was a citizen of both Azerbaijan and Israel, Report informs, citing the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel.

    The embassy stated that the incident occurred in the city of Yehud, at a construction site. Amid Murtuzov was a resident of the city of Petah Tikva, Israel:

    "Amid Murtuzov migrated to Israel together with his family years ago and had been living in Israel for a long time.

    We wish patience to the family and loved ones of the deceased and offer our condolences.

    May God rest his soul!".

    Israel
    Azərbaycanın İsraildəki səfirliyi ölən azərbaycanlı ilə bağlı məlumat yayıb
    В Израиле в результате ракетного удара погиб гражданин Азербайджана

    Latest News

    19:25
    Photo

    Jeyhun Bayramov and Saif Al-Jahwari mull rising tensions in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    19:20

    President of Finland expresses support for Azerbaijan regarding Iran's attack on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    18:50

    Azerbaijan Embassy in Israel releases info regarding deceased Azerbaijani citizen

    Other
    18:36
    Photo

    Azerbaijani, Uzbek chambers of accounts intend to expand cooperation

    Finance
    18:25

    Zelenskyy, Merkel, Walesa first laureates of European Order of Merit

    Other countries
    18:11
    Photo

    Azerbaijan Investment Holding reviews 2025 finances of portfolio companies

    Finance
    18:01

    Turkish parliament convenes for closed session on Iran

    Region
    17:59

    Azerbaijan elected to European Commission on foot-and-mouth disease

    Health
    17:56
    Photo

    Colombia's new ambassador presents copy of credentials to Azerbaijani FM

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed