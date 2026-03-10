Jeyhun Bayramov and Saif Al-Jahwari mull rising tensions in Middle East

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Saif bin Rashid Al-Jahwari, the non-resident ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman appointed to Azerbaijan, Report informs.

The sides discussed the current state of Azerbaijan-Oman relations and cooperation prospects.

The importance of expanding political dialogue, economic and trade ties between the two countries, as well as strengthening cooperation in cultural and humanitarian fields was emphasized.

During the meeting, an exchange of views was also held on regional and international issues, including the growing tension and military escalation in the Middle East. Mutual appreciation was expressed for the conditions created for the evacuation of Omani citizens through Azerbaijani territory and Azerbaijani citizens through Omani territory.

Both sides emphasized the importance of further expanding cooperation towards the further development of relations and strengthening of regional security, as well as the importance of visits at high and top levels.