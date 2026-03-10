Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss Iran

Presidents of Ukraine and Türkiye, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed by phone the situation around Iran, as well as air defense and energy support for Kyiv, Report informs.

Following the call, Zelenskyy shared a post on X:

"We discussed the situation around Iran with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. We are ready to share our expertise to prevent the expansion of war and protect lives, but at the same time, Ukraine needs to strengthen its own air defense, and we are counting on appropriate support from our partners.

The President noted that Türkiye is ready to host the next round of talks in a trilateral format. We appreciate this initiative and hope it can produce results.

I thank President Erdoğan for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, for Türkiye's readiness to play a role in ensuring maritime security within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing, and for future decisions to assist the Ukrainian energy sector."