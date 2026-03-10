Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Gerogian PM meets with OSCE PA delegation, discussion focused on regional security

    Region
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 20:36
    Gerogian PM meets with OSCE PA delegation, discussion focused on regional security

    Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Georgia, says he met with a delegation of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly led by its President, Pere Joan Pons Sampietro, according to 1tv.ge, Report informs.

    Writing on X (Twitter), Kobakhidze noted that the discussion focused on regional security issues and strengthening cooperation with the OSCE.

    "I met with the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly delegation led by the President Pere Joan Pons Sampietro. Our discussion focused on regional security and strengthening our partnership with the OSCE. Georgia remains committed to constructive engagement based on mutual respect," the Prime Minister wrote.

    Irakli Kobakhidze
    Kobaxidze ATƏT PA-nın prezidenti ilə regional təhlükəsizlik məsələlərini müzakirə edib
    Кобахидзе и президент ПА ОБСЕ обсудили вопросы региональной безопасности

