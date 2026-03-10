UAE oil giant ADNOC shuts Ruwais refinery after drone strike, source says

Abu Dhabi state oil giant ADNOC has shut its Ruwais refinery in response to ‌a fire at a facility within the complex following a drone strike, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday, marking the latest energy infrastructure disruption due to the US-Israeli war on Iran.

The complex is the site of Abu Dhabi ​National Oil Company (ADNOC) facilities that can refine up to 922,000 barrels of oil a day and ​serves as the central hub for the emirate's downstream operations, including significant chemical, fertilizer ⁠and industrial gas plants.

Abu Dhabi's government media office said authorities were responding to a fire at the ​facility after a drone attack, adding there were no injuries. It did not identify the facility.

The attack marks the ​latest since Tehran launched strikes on several of its neighbours in response to the US-Israeli assault on Iran. The attacks have forced several countries to cut production as shipping in the vital Strait of Hormuz oil transit chokepoint, carrying roughly a fifth ​of global oil flows, has ground to a near halt.

The refinery has been shut as a precautionary measure, ​the source told Reuters, adding all other operations at the complex were continuing normally Industry monitor IIR Energy said ADNOC was ‌forced to ⁠shut the lone crude distillation unit at its 417,000 barrel-per-day Ruwais Refinery 2 (West) after a drone attack on Tuesday, and is planning to undertake a plant-wide safety shutdown.

IIR said ADNOC had previously reduced operations at multiple units at its 400,000-bpd Ruwais Refinery 1 (East) by around 10% to 20% on March 6 due to the ​regional conflict.