Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Urea production in Azerbaijan drops sharply in early 2026

    Energy
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 18:07
    Urea production in Azerbaijan drops sharply in early 2026

    Azerbaijan produced 42,900 tons of urea in January–February 2026, according to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    This marks a significant decline of 50.7% compared to the same period in 2025.

    As of March 1, the country had 15,700 tons of finished urea products in stock.

    Urea production State Statistical Committee
    Azərbaycanda iki ayda 43 min tona yaxın karbamid istehsal olunub
    Азербайджан за 2 месяца произвел почти 43 тыс. тонн карбамида

    Latest News

    19:26
    Photo

    Azerbaijan discusses renewable energy projects with Chinese company

    Energy
    19:17
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev inspected restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend

    Domestic policy
    19:14

    Hikmat Hajiyev discussed bilateral relations with Macron's advisor

    Foreign policy
    18:56

    EU, Iceland sign Security and Defence Partnership to boost cooperation

    Other countries
    18:44

    Slander and defamation against people's values create both legal and social responsibility - OPINION

    Domestic policy
    18:29

    Azerbaijan's fuel production declines in early 2026

    Energy
    18:18

    Nominal income of Azerbaijan's population increases in early 2026

    Finance
    18:07

    Urea production in Azerbaijan drops sharply in early 2026

    Energy
    17:54

    Agricultural output in Azerbaijan rises in early 2026

    AIC
    All News Feed