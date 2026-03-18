Urea production in Azerbaijan drops sharply in early 2026
Energy
- 18 March, 2026
- 18:07
Azerbaijan produced 42,900 tons of urea in January–February 2026, according to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan, Report informs.
This marks a significant decline of 50.7% compared to the same period in 2025.
As of March 1, the country had 15,700 tons of finished urea products in stock.
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