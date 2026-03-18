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    Agricultural output in Azerbaijan rises in early 2026

    AIC
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 17:54
    Agricultural output in Azerbaijan rises in early 2026

    Azerbaijan produced agricultural goods worth 1.14 billion manats ($670.6 billion) in January–February 2026, marking a 1.2% increase compared to the same period last year, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.

    Over the past year, the value of crop production rose by 5.3% to 62.7 million manats ($36.9 million), while livestock production increased by 0.9% to 1.08 billion manats ($635.3 million).

    During the first two months of the year, the country produced 93,100 tons of meat (live weight), 321,300 tons of milk, 362.2 million eggs, and 50,200 tons of vegetables.

    Compared to the same period last year, vegetable production increased by 5.3% and meat production by 2%. Meanwhile, milk production declined by 0.4% and egg production dropped by 3.3%.

    State Statistical Committee Azerbaijani agricultural products
    Azərbaycanda aqrar sektor 1 %-dən çox böyüyüb
    В Азербайджане производство продукции АПК выросло на 1,2%

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