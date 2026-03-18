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    Nominal income of Azerbaijan's population increases in early 2026

    Finance
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 18:18
    Nominal income of Azerbaijan's population increases in early 2026

    In January–February 2026, the nominal income of Azerbaijan's population totaled 12.57 billion manats ($7.4 billion), according to the State Statistical Committee, Report informs.

    The figure represents a 5.6% increase compared to the same period last year, reflecting continued growth in household earnings across the country.

    State Statistical Committee
    Azərbaycan əhalisinin gəlirləri 6 %-ə yaxın artıb
    Доходы населения Азербайджана выросли почти на 6%

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