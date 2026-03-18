Nominal income of Azerbaijan's population increases in early 2026
Finance
- 18 March, 2026
- 18:18
In January–February 2026, the nominal income of Azerbaijan's population totaled 12.57 billion manats ($7.4 billion), according to the State Statistical Committee, Report informs.
The figure represents a 5.6% increase compared to the same period last year, reflecting continued growth in household earnings across the country.
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