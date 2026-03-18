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    Commercial gas production in Azerbaijan increases by 3%

    Energy
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 17:39
    Commercial gas production in Azerbaijan increases by 3%

    In January-February 2025, over 8.18 billion cubic meters of natural gas were produced in Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistics Committee.

    According to the committee, almost 6.5 billion cubic meters of this was commercial natural gas.

    During the reporting period, natural gas production increased by 2.3% year-on-year, while commercial gas production increased by 3%.

    In the past two months, over 4.34 million tons of crude oil were produced in Azerbaijan, including gas condensate. Of this, 4.33 million tons accounted for the share of commercial crude oil.

    During the reporting period, the volumes of oil production and commercial oil are 3% less compared to the indicators of January-February 2025.

    gas production oil production
    Ölkədə əmtəəlik qaz hasilatı 3 % artıb
    В Азербайджане добыча товарного газа увеличилось на 3%

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