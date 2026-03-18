Oil transport via BTC pipeline declines in early 2026

Azerbaijan transported 4.06 million tons of oil through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in January–February 2026, according to the State Statistical Committee, Report informs.

This represents a 32.9% decrease compared to the same period in 2025. During the reporting period, 77% of total oil transportation was carried out via the BTC pipeline.

Of the total volume transported through the pipeline, 83.1% (3.368 million tons) accounted for oil produced in Azerbaijan, while 16.9% (686,400 tons) came from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

During this period, the volume of Azerbaijani oil transported via BTC decreased by 9.4%, while oil transit from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan declined by 3.5%.