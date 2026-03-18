Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan's external public debt exceeds $4.7B

    Finance
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 17:33
    Azerbaijan's external public debt exceeds $4.7B

    Azerbaijan's external public debt as of March 1 of this year amounted to $4.728 billion, Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee.

    This is a 7.3% decrease compared to March 1, 2025.

    Azerbaijan's external public debt as of January 1, 2026, amounted to $4.813 billion.

    State Statistics Committee External public debt
    Azərbaycanın xarici dövlət borcu 7 %-dən çox azalıb
    Внешний госдолг Азербайджана превышает $4,7 млрд

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