Azerbaijan's external public debt exceeds $4.7B
Finance
- 18 March, 2026
- 17:33
Azerbaijan's external public debt as of March 1 of this year amounted to $4.728 billion, Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee.
This is a 7.3% decrease compared to March 1, 2025.
Azerbaijan's external public debt as of January 1, 2026, amounted to $4.813 billion.
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