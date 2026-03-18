Azerbaijan's fuel production declines in early 2026
Energy
- 18 March, 2026
- 18:29
In January–February 2026, Azerbaijan produced 383,200 tons of diesel fuel, marking a 16.2% decrease compared to the same period in 2025, according to the State Statistical Committee, Report informs.
The total value of petroleum product output during the period amounted to 824.5 million manats ($485 million), down 18.4% year-on-year.
Other production figures include 9,800 tons of fuel oil (-70.4%), 233,600 tons of gasoline (-8.8%), 5,200 tons of lubricants (-16.1%), and 24,800 tons of bitumen (-15.9%).
Additionally, Azerbaijan produced 31,300 tons of liquefied gases (-21.4%), 94,600 tons of kerosene (-21.1%), and 41,600 tons of petroleum coke (+9.8%) during the reporting period.
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