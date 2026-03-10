Presidents of Azerbaijan and Syria discuss tensions in Middle East
Foreign policy
- 10 March, 2026
- 19:48
On March 10, Transitional President of the Syrian Arab Republic Ahmed Al-Sharaa made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.
During the phone conversation, they expressed concern over the tensions in the Middle East region, and emphasized the need to prevent steps that could negatively affect the security and stability of regional states.
During the phone call, both leaders touched upon bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Syria, noting that both sides are interested in strengthening relations and expanding cooperation in various fields. They agreed to continue contacts.
Latest News
20:56
Baku Initiative Group subjected to cyberattacksForeign policy
20:36
Gerogian PM meets with OSCE PA delegation, discussion focused on regional securityRegion
20:29
Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss IranOther countries
20:10
Video
Haber Global's live broadcast from Beirut interrupted by bombingOther countries
19:48
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Syria discuss tensions in Middle EastForeign policy
19:34
UAE oil giant ADNOC shuts Ruwais refinery after drone strike, source saysOther countries
19:25
Photo
Jeyhun Bayramov and Saif Al-Jahwari mull rising tensions in Middle EastForeign policy
19:20
President of Finland expresses support for Azerbaijan regarding Iran's attack on NakhchivanForeign policy
18:50