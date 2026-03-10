Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Presidents of Azerbaijan and Syria discuss tensions in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 19:48
    On March 10, Transitional President of the Syrian Arab Republic Ahmed Al-Sharaa made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

    During the phone conversation, they expressed concern over the tensions in the Middle East region, and emphasized the need to prevent steps that could negatively affect the security and stability of regional states.

    During the phone call, both leaders touched upon bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Syria, noting that both sides are interested in strengthening relations and expanding cooperation in various fields. They agreed to continue contacts.

