Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijani, Uzbek chambers of accounts intend to expand cooperation

    Finance
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 18:36
    Azerbaijani, Uzbek chambers of accounts intend to expand cooperation

    Chairperson of the Senate of Uzbekistan"s Oliy Majlis (Parliament), Tanzila Narbaeva, held a meeting with Chairman of Azerbaijan"s Chamber of Accounts Vugar Gulmammadov.

    During the meeting, the parties discussed expanding cooperation between the supreme audit institutions of the two countries, Report informs with reference to the Senate of the Parliament of Uzbekistan.

    It was noted that cooperation between the chambers of accounts of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan has been steadily developing. The memorandum of cooperation signed between the parties plays an important role in strengthening ties and expanding the exchange of experience.

    It was emphasized that the research and analytical work carried out by the chambers of accounts is closely linked to the activities of the parliaments, and that effective parliamentary oversight based on control and analytical materials contributes to the efficient implementation of state programs.

    The sides also discussed issues related to the formation of the state and regional budgets, the development of preventive recommendations to avoid shortcomings, the digitalization of control systems, and the development of preventive mechanisms against corruption.

    Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to further develop cooperation and expand the exchange of experience between the parliaments and the chambers of accounts of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

    Azerbaijani, Uzbek chambers of accounts intend to expand cooperation
    Azerbaijani, Uzbek chambers of accounts intend to expand cooperation
    Azerbaijani, Uzbek chambers of accounts intend to expand cooperation
    Azerbaijani, Uzbek chambers of accounts intend to expand cooperation
    Azerbaijani, Uzbek chambers of accounts intend to expand cooperation
    Uzbekistan
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və Özbəkistanın Hesablama Palataları əməkdaşlığı genişləndirmək niyyətindədir
    Photo
    Счетные палаты Азербайджана и Узбекистана намерены расширить сотрудничество

    Latest News

    19:25
    Photo

    Jeyhun Bayramov and Saif Al-Jahwari mull rising tensions in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    19:20

    President of Finland expresses support for Azerbaijan regarding Iran's attack on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    18:50

    Azerbaijan Embassy in Israel releases info regarding deceased Azerbaijani citizen

    Other
    18:36
    Photo

    Azerbaijani, Uzbek chambers of accounts intend to expand cooperation

    Finance
    18:25

    Zelenskyy, Merkel, Walesa first laureates of European Order of Merit

    Other countries
    18:11
    Photo

    Azerbaijan Investment Holding reviews 2025 finances of portfolio companies

    Finance
    18:01

    Turkish parliament convenes for closed session on Iran

    Region
    17:59

    Azerbaijan elected to European Commission on foot-and-mouth disease

    Health
    17:56
    Photo

    Colombia's new ambassador presents copy of credentials to Azerbaijani FM

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed