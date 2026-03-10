Azerbaijani, Uzbek chambers of accounts intend to expand cooperation

Chairperson of the Senate of Uzbekistan"s Oliy Majlis (Parliament), Tanzila Narbaeva, held a meeting with Chairman of Azerbaijan"s Chamber of Accounts Vugar Gulmammadov.

During the meeting, the parties discussed expanding cooperation between the supreme audit institutions of the two countries, Report informs with reference to the Senate of the Parliament of Uzbekistan.

It was noted that cooperation between the chambers of accounts of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan has been steadily developing. The memorandum of cooperation signed between the parties plays an important role in strengthening ties and expanding the exchange of experience.

It was emphasized that the research and analytical work carried out by the chambers of accounts is closely linked to the activities of the parliaments, and that effective parliamentary oversight based on control and analytical materials contributes to the efficient implementation of state programs.

The sides also discussed issues related to the formation of the state and regional budgets, the development of preventive recommendations to avoid shortcomings, the digitalization of control systems, and the development of preventive mechanisms against corruption.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to further develop cooperation and expand the exchange of experience between the parliaments and the chambers of accounts of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.