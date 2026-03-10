Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    President of Finland expresses support for Azerbaijan regarding Iran's attack on Nakhchivan

    President of Finland expresses support for Azerbaijan regarding Iran's attack on Nakhchivan

    On March 10, President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

    Alexander Stubb expressed his country's support for Azerbaijan in connection with Iran's attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

    The President of Azerbaijan expressed his gratitude for the phone call and the support shown.

    During the phone conversation, President Ilham Aliyev and President Alexander Stubb fondly recalled their meetings and the discussions held during those meetings regarding the development of bilateral relations.

    The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Finland exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

    Finlandiya Prezidenti İranın Naxçıvana hücumu ilə əlaqədar Azərbaycana dəstəyini ifadə edib
    Президент Финляндии позвонил Ильхаму Алиеву

