President of Finland expresses support for Azerbaijan regarding Iran's attack on Nakhchivan
Foreign policy
- 10 March, 2026
- 19:20
On March 10, President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.
Alexander Stubb expressed his country's support for Azerbaijan in connection with Iran's attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
The President of Azerbaijan expressed his gratitude for the phone call and the support shown.
During the phone conversation, President Ilham Aliyev and President Alexander Stubb fondly recalled their meetings and the discussions held during those meetings regarding the development of bilateral relations.
The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Finland exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.
Latest News
19:25
Photo
Jeyhun Bayramov and Saif Al-Jahwari mull rising tensions in Middle EastForeign policy
19:20
President of Finland expresses support for Azerbaijan regarding Iran's attack on NakhchivanForeign policy
18:50
Azerbaijan Embassy in Israel releases info regarding deceased Azerbaijani citizenOther
18:36
Photo
Azerbaijani, Uzbek chambers of accounts intend to expand cooperationFinance
18:25
Zelenskyy, Merkel, Walesa first laureates of European Order of MeritOther countries
18:11
Photo
Azerbaijan Investment Holding reviews 2025 finances of portfolio companiesFinance
18:01
Turkish parliament convenes for closed session on IranRegion
17:59
Azerbaijan elected to European Commission on foot-and-mouth diseaseHealth
17:56
Photo