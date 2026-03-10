Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Haber Global's live broadcast from Beirut interrupted by bombing

    Other countries
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 20:10
    Haber Global's live broadcast from Beirut interrupted by bombing

    Türkiye's Haber Global TV established a live connection with its correspondent in Beirut, who had been dispatched to the city amid escalating Israel–Lebanon tensions and strikes on Hezbollah positions. During the broadcast, the city came under airstrikes.

    Report prevents the video:

    Haber Global Lebanon
    Video
    "Haber Global"ın Beyrutdan canlı yayımı zamanı şəhər bombalanıb
    Video
    Во время прямого эфира Haber Global из Бейрута город подвергся бомбардировке

    Latest News

    20:56

    Baku Initiative Group subjected to cyberattacks

    Foreign policy
    20:36

    Gerogian PM meets with OSCE PA delegation, discussion focused on regional security

    Region
    20:29

    Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss Iran

    Other countries
    20:10
    Video

    Haber Global's live broadcast from Beirut interrupted by bombing

    Other countries
    19:48

    Presidents of Azerbaijan and Syria discuss tensions in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    19:34

    UAE oil giant ADNOC shuts Ruwais refinery after drone strike, source says

    Other countries
    19:25
    Photo

    Jeyhun Bayramov and Saif Al-Jahwari mull rising tensions in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    19:20

    President of Finland expresses support for Azerbaijan regarding Iran's attack on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    18:50

    Azerbaijan Embassy in Israel releases info regarding deceased Azerbaijani citizen

    Other
    All News Feed