Haber Global's live broadcast from Beirut interrupted by bombing
Other countries
- 10 March, 2026
- 20:10
Türkiye's Haber Global TV established a live connection with its correspondent in Beirut, who had been dispatched to the city amid escalating Israel–Lebanon tensions and strikes on Hezbollah positions. During the broadcast, the city came under airstrikes.
Report prevents the video:
