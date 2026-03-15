Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Port of Fujairah in UAE resumes oil shipments after drone attack

    Other countries
    • 15 March, 2026
    • 12:52
    Port of Fujairah in UAE resumes oil shipments after drone attack

    Oil shipping operations at the port of Fujairah, located on the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates, have resumed after a suspension caused by a drone attack and fire, Report informs with reference to Bloomberg.

    oil shipment Iran's attacks
    Bloomberg: BƏƏ-dəki Füceyra limanı fəaliyyətini bərpa edib
    СМИ: Порт Фуджейра в ОАЭ возобновил отгрузку нефти после атаки БПЛА

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