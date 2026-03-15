Port of Fujairah in UAE resumes oil shipments after drone attack
Other countries
- 15 March, 2026
- 12:52
Oil shipping operations at the port of Fujairah, located on the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates, have resumed after a suspension caused by a drone attack and fire, Report informs with reference to Bloomberg.
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