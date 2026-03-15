Wounded Mojtaba Khamenei transported to Russia, high-ranking source says

Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei was secretly transported to Moscow by a Russian military aircraft due to health concerns and security considerations,

As Report informs, this was disclosed to the publication Al-Jarida by a high-ranking source close to the leader.

"A successful operation was performed in Moscow, and he is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital within one of the presidential residences," the source states.

According to the source, the supreme leader was wounded during the initial strikes on Iran on February 28. The continuation of strikes on Iran made his treatment within the country difficult, and for this reason Khamenei was transported to the Russian capital:

"Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, offered treatment for Khamenei in Russia. Iranian officials, including Khamenei, carefully considered and approved the proposal."

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Strikes were carried out on targets in major cities, including Tehran. Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacked Israel and announced a large-scale retaliatory operation. Iranian strikes were also carried out on targets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.