Grynspan: World is on brink of global crisis

The world is on the brink of a global crisis, and now is the time for the UN to act.

As Report informs, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Rebeca Grynspan stated this at the opening of the session "Responding to Global Turbulence" within the framework of the 13th Global Baku Forum.

"I truly believe that this is a critical moment for the UN to act. We are on the brink of a global crisis that will once again hit the most vulnerable countries the hardest. They will suffer not only from energy problems but also from rising prices for fertilizers and food. Problems with fertilizer supplies could lead to a serious food crisis in the future," she stated.

According to her, over eight decades, the UN and the states it serves have achieved enormous progress on the path to a sustainable world: "Billions of people have been lifted out of poverty, emergency humanitarian aid has been provided, fragile ceasefire agreements have been protected, and mutually beneficial formats of cooperation have been established."