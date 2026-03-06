Istanbul to host emergency summit of Turkic States foreign ministers

Ministers of foreign affairs from the countries of the Organization of Turkic States will hold an emergency summit in Istanbul on March 7.

According to Report, citing the OTS press service, the meeting will be chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

"The meeting will include foreign ministers from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, as well as Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev. The main focus will be on current international and regional developments, strengthening political dialogue among Turkic countries, expanding institutional cooperation, and promoting joint initiatives," the statement said.

The organization added that participants will also discuss steps to further deepen integration and coordinate actions within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States.