    Alain Berset: Iran's attack on Azerbaijan underlines urgency of de-escalation

    Foreign policy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 18:59
    Alain Berset: Iran's attack on Azerbaijan underlines urgency of de-escalation

    Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset said that the Iranian drone attack on Azerbaijan underscores the urgent need for de-escalation.

    "Earlier this week I discussed with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev the escalating crisis in Iran and the wider Middle East and its implications for Europe"s security.

    The drone attack against Azerbaijan underlines the urgency of de-escalation. International law must remain the framework for the use of force," Berset said in a post on X.

    Alen Berse: İranın Azərbaycana hücumu gərginliyin azaldılmasına təcili ehtiyac olduğunu göstərir
    Ален Берсе: Атака Ирана на Азербайджан подчеркивает срочную необходимость деэскалации

