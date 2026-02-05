Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Trump says US ramping up oil production to unprecedented levels

    Other countries
    • 05 February, 2026
    • 19:17
    Trump says US ramping up oil production to unprecedented levels

    The United States is increasing oil production to unprecedented levels, US President Donald Trump said addressing participants at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, according to Report.

    "We are producing more oil than anyone has ever produced - twice as much, actually, twice as much," he emphasized.

    Donald Trump oil production
    Трамп заявил о беспрецедентном наращивании добычи нефти в США

    Latest News

    20:16

    Fitch assesses SOCAR ratings alongside 10 of world's largest oil and gas companies

    Energy
    20:10
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's contribution to intercultural dialogue discussed in UN

    Cultural policy
    19:53
    Photo

    Director of Heydar Aliyev School in Kahramanmaras thanks Azerbaijan for support

    Region
    19:29

    Trump says Ilham Aliyev and Pashinyan are 'two really good leaders'

    Other countries
    19:17

    Trump says US ramping up oil production to unprecedented levels

    Other countries
    19:03

    Media: Russia, US agree to observe new START terms for another six months

    Other countries
    18:52

    Fars: Iran's hypersonic Khorramshahr-4 missiles deployed in bunkers for first time

    Region
    18:29
    Photo

    UN-Habitat technical mission visits Baku as part of preparations for WUF13

    Infrastructure
    18:25
    Photo

    International Legal Forum LEGIS concludes in Baku

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed