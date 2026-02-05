Trump says US ramping up oil production to unprecedented levels
Other countries
- 05 February, 2026
- 19:17
The United States is increasing oil production to unprecedented levels, US President Donald Trump said addressing participants at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, according to Report.
"We are producing more oil than anyone has ever produced - twice as much, actually, twice as much," he emphasized.
