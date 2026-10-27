Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

    Turkish Super Lig: Galatasaray beat Fenerbahce 2-1

    Football
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 08:03
    Turkish Super Lig: Galatasaray beat Fenerbahce 2-1

    Galatasaray hosted Fenerbahce in a Matchweek 9 clash of the Turkish Super Lig.

    According to Report, the match ended in a 2-1 victory for the home side.

    Galatasaray's winning goals were scored by Victor Osimhen in the 29th and 44th minutes.

    Fenerbahce's only goal came from Irfan Can Kahveci in the 62nd minute.

    Following the result, Galatasaray preserved their lead at the top of the standings with 22 points. Fenerbahce, who suffered their third league defeat of the season, remain on 16 points.

    In the next round, Galatasaray will face Konyaspor away from home next week, while Fenerbahce will host Goztepe.

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