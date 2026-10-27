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    Harry Kane wins 2026 Ballon d'Or

    Football
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 07:29
    Harry Kane wins 2026 Ballon d'Or

    Harry Kane, the striker of the England national team and Germany's Bayern Munich, has won the Ballon d'Or award presented by France Football magazine to the world's best footballer for the 2025/26 season.

    According to Report, the 70th anniversary Ballon d'Or ceremony was held at the Palladium Theatre in London.

    Kane became the first Englishman to win the Ballon d'Or since Michael Owen in 2001 and the fifth English player in history to claim the award. According to OptaJoe, the previous English winners were Stanley Matthews, Bobby Charlton, Kevin Keegan and Owen.

    During the 2025/26 season, Kane won the German Super Cup, the DFB-Pokal and the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich. He also secured a bronze medal with England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

    The striker scored 73 goals in 65 matches for Bayern Munich and the England national team between August 2025 and July 2026.

    Alongside Kane, Lamine Yamal, who won the Best Young Player award for the third consecutive year, and Kylian Mbappe were also nominated for the Ballon d'Or.

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