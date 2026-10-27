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    US Strategic Petroleum Reserve drops to lowest level since 1982

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    • 27 October, 2026
    • 07:44
    US Strategic Petroleum Reserve drops to lowest level since 1982

    Crude oil stocks in the ​US Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell to 282.6 million barrels at the end of the reporting week ending on October 23.

    According to Report, citing data from the US Department of Energy, the reserve has continued to set new lows not seen since October 1982.

    The US Strategic Petroleum Reserve declined by about 100,000 barrels over the week. The previous low was recorded at 280.802 million barrels at the end of the reporting week ending on October 15, 1982.

    Oil stocks in the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve began falling below 1982 levels at the end of August. In early October, the figure dropped to 283 million barrels.

    The Strategic Petroleum Reserve was established in 1975 by a decision of the US Congress following the global energy crisis to provide supplies in future emergency situations.

    Strategic Petroleum Reserve United States of America US Department of Energy
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