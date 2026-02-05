Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Director of Heydar Aliyev School in Kahramanmaras thanks Azerbaijan for support

    Region
    • 05 February, 2026
    • 19:53
    Director of Heydar Aliyev School in Kahramanmaras thanks Azerbaijan for support

    The director of the Heydar Aliyev Primary School in Türkiye"s Kahramanmaraş, Murat Demirci, has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan"s leadership for the unprecedented support provided during the response to the devastating earthquake that struck Türkiye on February 6, 2023.

    As he told Report"s Turkish bureau, 238 students and four teachers of the school lost their lives as a result of the natural disaster, and the school building itself was completely destroyed.

    He noted that prior to the tragedy, more than 1,200 students were enrolled at the school.

    "This terrible catastrophe dealt a severe blow to every family in Kahramanmaraş, both physically and morally. The most extensive destruction was recorded in the city center. Following the support provided by brotherly Azerbaijan, and at the request of the residents of Kahramanmaras, it was decided to name the school after the great leader Heydar Aliyev. In addition, the Onikisubat district, where our school building was located, was also renamed the Azerbaijan district. This is a tribute to the sincere support of our brothers. The greatest assistance we received came precisely from the people and leadership of Azerbaijan. For this, I express my gratitude both to President Ilham Aliyev and to the Azerbaijani people," he said.

    According to Demirci, Türkiye continues to grapple with the severe consequences of this tragic event, which became a disaster of the century for the brotherly country. "Students also require long-term psychological support. At the same time, these trials have made us stronger. We are raising children in a spirit of optimism and commitment to Turkish national values," he emphasized.

    Photo
    Photo
