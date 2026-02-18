Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    UEFA Champions League: Qarabag to host Newcastle in Baku today

    Football
    • 18 February, 2026
    • 09:20
    UEFA Champions League: Qarabag to host Newcastle in Baku today

    Azerbaijan's Qarabag FK will play its first match in the UEFA Champions League play‑off stage today.

    According to Report, the Azerbaijani team coached by Gurban Gurbanov will face England's Newcastle United F.C.

    The match will be played at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku, with kick‑off scheduled for 21:45 (GMT+4).

    Norwegian referee Espen Eskås has been appointed to officiate the game.

    The return leg is set to take place in England at 00:00 (GMT+4) on February 25.

