Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (18.02.2026)
Finance
- 18 February, 2026
- 09:05
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
67.66
|
- 0.65
|
6.81
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
62.55
|
- 0.93
|
5.13
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,953.40
|
- 25.60
|
612.30
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
49,533.19
|
32.26
|
1,469.90
|
S&P 500
|
6,843.22
|
7.05
|
- 2.28
|
Nasdaq
|
22,578.38
|
31.71
|
- 663.61
|
Nikkei
|
57,296.53
|
952.32
|
6,957.05
|
Dax
|
24,998.40
|
197.49
|
507.99
|
FTSE 100
|
10,556.17
|
82.48
|
624.79
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,361.46
|
44.96
|
211.96
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,082.07
|
- 2.74
|
113.23
|
Bist 100
|
14,227.29
|
- 112.01
|
2,965.77
|
RTS
|
1,135.20
|
- 8.86
|
21.07
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1843
|
0.0001
|
0.0098
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3554
|
- 0.0058
|
0.0081
|
JPY/USD
|
153.5700
|
0.5200
|
- 2.8800
|
RUB/USD
|
76.4181
|
- 0.4078
|
- 2.3319
|
TRY/USD
|
43.7424
|
0.0173
|
0.7862
|
CNY/USD
|
6.9048
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0842
