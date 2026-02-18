Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (18.02.2026)

    Finance
    • 18 February, 2026
    • 09:05
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (18.02.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    67.66

    - 0.65

    6.81

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    62.55

    - 0.93

    5.13

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,953.40

    - 25.60

    612.30

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    49,533.19

    32.26

    1,469.90

    S&P 500

    6,843.22

    7.05

    - 2.28

    Nasdaq

    22,578.38

    31.71

    - 663.61

    Nikkei

    57,296.53

    952.32

    6,957.05

    Dax

    24,998.40

    197.49

    507.99

    FTSE 100

    10,556.17

    82.48

    624.79

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,361.46

    44.96

    211.96

    Shanghai Composite

    4,082.07

    - 2.74

    113.23

    Bist 100

    14,227.29

    - 112.01

    2,965.77

    RTS

    1,135.20

    - 8.86

    21.07

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1843

    0.0001

    0.0098

    USD/GBP

    1.3554

    - 0.0058

    0.0081

    JPY/USD

    153.5700

    0.5200

    - 2.8800

    RUB/USD

    76.4181

    - 0.4078

    - 2.3319

    TRY/USD

    43.7424

    0.0173

    0.7862

    CNY/USD

    6.9048

    0.0000

    - 0.0842
