Simonyan denies shift in Armenia's foreign policy at expense of ties with Russia

Armenian National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan has dismissed claims that Yerevan is reducing cooperation with Moscow in favor of closer ties with the European Union.

According to Report, citing Interfax, he made the remarks to journalists after a meeting with Speaker of Russia's Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko in Moscow.

Responding to a question on whether Yerevan fears that Moscow might eventually turn away from Armenia while the European Union would not offer sufficient support, the parliamentary speaker said: "I do not share your view. I believe that Armenia, as a sovereign state, has the right to balance its policy. Armenia is not going to side with anyone or work against anyone."

Simonyan emphasized that Yerevan has its own foreign policy and corresponding vision, especially in the aftermath of the military conflict. "I think the answers to the question you are asking can be found in what happened after 2020. The perception that Armenia is trying to shift its course from one pole to another is incorrect," he said.

Matviyenko, for her part, noted that Russia is interested in Armenia's well-being. "The main goal of the Russian Federation is for Armenia to be prosperous and thriving, and for there to be a stable political situation in Armenia," she said.