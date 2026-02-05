Media: Russia, US agree to observe new START terms for another six months

Russia and the United States have agreed to observe the terms of the Treaty on the Reduction of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START) for at least another six months, Axios journalist Barak Ravid said on X, citing a source.

The practical outcome of the talks is that the United States and Russia have agreed to comply with the terms of the deal for at least six months, during which discussions on a new agreement will be held, he wrote.

Trilateral US–Russia–Ukraine talks on settling the Russia–Ukraine conflict were held in Abu Dhabi on February 4–5. In turn, Moscow and Washington agreed to restore high-level dialogue on military issues.