Fars: Iran's hypersonic Khorramshahr-4 missiles deployed in bunkers for first time

Iran"s long-range Khorramshahr-4 hypersonic ballistic missiles have been deployed for the first time in so-called "underground missile cities" on Iranian territory.

According to Report, Iran's Fars news agency said citing a source in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that the Khorramshahr-4 reaches speeds of up to Mach 16 outside the atmosphere and around Mach 8 within the atmosphere, with the flight time to Israel's borders after launch estimated at approximately 10–12 minutes.

The Khorramshahr-4 missile (also known as Kheibar) was officially unveiled in 2023. Its declared range is about 2,000 km, with a warhead weighing around 1,500 kg, although some publications cite higher estimates for the payload.

It is recalled that in June 2025, the Israeli Air Force carried out strikes on warehouses where these missiles were stored. At the same time, the United States continues to insist on curtailing Iran"s missile program.