Bako Sahakyan sentenced to 20 years in prison

At the Baku Military Court, judges are delivering the verdict in the trial of Armenian citizens accused of committing war crimes against Azerbaijan.

According to Report, the court noted that although the defendant, Bako Sahakyan, was held accountable for crimes punishable by life imprisonment and these charges were confirmed during the judicial investigation, a life sentence cannot be imposed under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan because he had reached the age of 65 before the final verdict was issued.

Under the verdict, the defendant Bako Sahakyan has been ultimately sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment.

State prosecutors had also sought a 20-year prison term for Sahakyan.