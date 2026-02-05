Bako Sahakyan sentenced to 20 years in prison
Domestic policy
- 05 February, 2026
- 13:51
At the Baku Military Court, judges are delivering the verdict in the trial of Armenian citizens accused of committing war crimes against Azerbaijan.
According to Report, the court noted that although the defendant, Bako Sahakyan, was held accountable for crimes punishable by life imprisonment and these charges were confirmed during the judicial investigation, a life sentence cannot be imposed under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan because he had reached the age of 65 before the final verdict was issued.
Under the verdict, the defendant Bako Sahakyan has been ultimately sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment.
State prosecutors had also sought a 20-year prison term for Sahakyan.
Latest News
14:31
Madat Babayan sentenced to 19 years in prisonDomestic policy
14:30
Azerbaijan reports over 2B manats in tax revenues in JanuaryFinance
14:24
FM: Azerbaijan strengthening its position as key logistics hub in regionForeign policy
14:22
Arkadi Ghukasyan sentenced to 20 years of imprisonmentDomestic policy
14:00
Rafiyev: Azerbaijan to present its urban development experience at WUF13Foreign policy
13:51
Bako Sahakyan sentenced to 20 years in prisonDomestic policy
13:46
Bayramov: Azerbaijan does not recognize the independence of TaiwanForeign policy
13:43
David Manukyan sentenced to life imprisonmentDomestic policy
13:41