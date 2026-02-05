David Manukyan sentenced to life imprisonment

At the Baku Military Court, judges are delivering the verdict in the trial of Armenian citizens accused of committing war crimes against Azerbaijan.

According to Report, the court has sentenced the defendant, David Manukyan, to life imprisonment.

State prosecutors had also sought a life sentence for Manukyan.

The trial of Armenian citizens accused of crimes against peace and humanity as a result of Armenia's military aggression - including war crimes such as the preparation and waging of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and numerous other crimes - continues with the announcement of the verdict.

David Manukyan is a citizen of Armenia. He was a Major General of the Armenian Armed Forces.