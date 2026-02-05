Arkadi Ghukasyan sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment

At the Baku Military Court, judges are delivering the verdict in the trial of Armenian citizens accused of committing war crimes against Azerbaijan.

According to Report, despite the fact that the accused Arkadi Ghukasyan is charged with committing crimes that provide for a sentence of life imprisonment and these charges were proven during the court investigation, life imprisonment cannot be imposed on the said accused person in accordance with the requirements of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as he reached the age of 65 before the final court decision, namely the verdict, was issued.

Under the verdict, the defendant Arkadi Gukasyan has been sentenced to exactly 20 years of imprisonment.

State prosecutors had also sought 20 years of imprisonment for Arkadi Ghukasyan.

The trial of Armenian citizens accused of crimes against peace and humanity as a result of Armenia's military aggression - including war crimes such as the preparation and waging of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and numerous other crimes - continues with the announcement of the verdict.

Ghukasyan was one of the leaders of the former illegal regime in Karabakh.