Mutual political trust among key pillars of Baku-Beijing partnership, Minister Bayramov says

Azerbaijan views China as one of its important economic partners, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in an interview with China's Global Times, according to Report.

"Azerbaijan attaches strategic importance to aligning its transport infrastructure and transit potential with China-backed connectivity initiatives, strengthening the Middle Corridor as a reliable route between East and West," the minister said.

He noted that Baku also places great importance on enhancing cooperation in education, culture, tourism, and humanitarian exchanges to strengthen mutual understanding between the two peoples.

Bayramov added that Azerbaijan's comprehensive strategic partnership with China is a long-term, multidimensional, and mutually beneficial framework of cooperation.

"From our perspective, this comprehensive strategic partnership has several key pillars, most importantly, the relations between our leaders, mutual political trust, and high-level dialogue on bilateral and multilateral issues. <...> Cooperation in renewable energy, green technologies, and sustainable development is seen as a promising and forward-looking dimension of the comprehensive strategic partnership," the minister said.

Jeyhun Bayramov also emphasized that Azerbaijan intends to expand cooperation with China within the framework of international organizations such as the SCO.

According to him, Azerbaijan views regional multilateral mechanisms as key platforms for dialogue, confidence-building, and practical cooperation. Cooperation with China within these multilateral structures, the minister believes, significantly broadens opportunities to address common regional challenges.

Azerbaijan"s experience in regional diplomacy and China"s global influence can make a major contribution to efforts to strengthen trust, the minister concluded.