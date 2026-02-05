Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ukraine's deputy PM praises Azerbaijan's support in energy sector

    Other countries
    • 05 February, 2026
    • 09:55
    Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery - Minister for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba has praised Azerbaijan's support in the area of ​​energy sustainability, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kyiv Seymur Mardaliyev wrote on X, Report informs.

    "During a field visit with fellow colleagues from the diplomatic corps, I was pleased to have a chat with Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba. Grateful to Deputy Prime Minister for appreciating Azerbaijan's consistent support to Ukraine's energy sustainability facing tremendous challenges," he wrote.

    On January 20, Azerbaijan sent another batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

    Ukraine Azerbaijan Prime Minister
    Ukrayna Azərbaycanın energetika sahəsində dəstəyini yüksək qiymətləndirib
    Вице-премьер Украины высоко оценил поддержку Азербайджана в энергетической сфере

