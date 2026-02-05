Ukraine's deputy PM praises Azerbaijan's support in energy sector
Other countries
- 05 February, 2026
- 09:55
Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery - Minister for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba has praised Azerbaijan's support in the area of energy sustainability, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kyiv Seymur Mardaliyev wrote on X, Report informs.
"During a field visit with fellow colleagues from the diplomatic corps, I was pleased to have a chat with Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba. Grateful to Deputy Prime Minister for appreciating Azerbaijan's consistent support to Ukraine's energy sustainability facing tremendous challenges," he wrote.
On January 20, Azerbaijan sent another batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
Latest News
11:24
Rafiyev: Azerbaijan relies on principles of non-alignment policyForeign policy
11:21
ASCO discloses volume of waste delivered from its vessels, shore facilitiesInfrastructure
11:16
Vance to visit Azerbaijan, Armenia after Olympics opening in ItalyForeign policy
11:10
Rystad Energy: Geopolitics losing long-term influence on oil pricesEnergy
11:05
SOCAR AQS participates in tenders in IraqEnergy
10:59
UNAOC: Ilham Aliyev is one of main initiators of dialogue for peaceForeign policy
10:52
SOCAR AQS to drill eight wells in Türkiye over two yearsEnergy
10:41
World oil prices fall over 2%Energy
10:32
Photo