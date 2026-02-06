Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Leyla Aliyeva visits Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum and Abrahamic Family House

    Foreign policy
    • 06 February, 2026
    • 08:07
    Leyla Aliyeva visits Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum and Abrahamic Family House

    On February 5, Leyla Aliyeva visited the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum and the Abrahamic Family House, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Leyla Aliyeva first toured the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum.

    The Louvre Abu Dhabi, the first international branch of the renowned Louvre Museum in Paris, is located on Saadiyat Island. Designed by French architect Jean Nouvel, the museum opened to the public in November 2017. Its permanent collection features a vast array of works of art spanning different historical periods and civilizations. The museum also hosts exhibits on loan from partner museums.

    Leyla Aliyeva also familiarized herself with the Abrahamic Family House.

    The creation of the Abrahamic Family House was announced in 2019 by President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This unique complex comprises three houses of worship - the Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque, the St. Francis Church, and the Moses Ben Maimon Synagogue - aimed at promoting interfaith dialogue and peaceful coexistence. The complex also includes a central educational center where visitors can learn about different religions.

    Leyla Aliyeva Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
    Photo
    Leyla Əliyeva Luvr Əbu-Dabi muzeyini və İbrahim Ailə Evini ziyarət edib
    Photo
    Лейла Алиева посетила Лувр Абу-Даби и Дом семьи Авраама

    Latest News

    08:50

    EBRD allocates over 80M euros for projects in Azerbaijan in 2025

    Finance
    08:38

    Italy to host opening ceremony for Milano Cortina Winter Olympics

    Sports
    08:32

    US to discuss New START replacement with Russia — White House

    Other countries
    08:23

    Trump promises to defend base on Diego Garcia Island militarily

    Other countries
    08:15

    US Virtual Embassy in Iran urges Americans to leave country immediately

    Other countries
    08:07
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva visits Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum and Abrahamic Family House

    Foreign policy
    20:57

    Leyla Aliyeva meets with Afghan women's rights activist Zarqa Yaftali in Abu Dhabi

    Foreign policy
    20:49

    Simonyan denies shift in Armenia's foreign policy at expense of ties with Russia

    Region
    20:16

    Fitch assesses SOCAR ratings alongside 10 of world's largest oil and gas companies

    Energy
    All News Feed