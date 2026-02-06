Leyla Aliyeva visits Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum and Abrahamic Family House

On February 5, Leyla Aliyeva visited the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum and the Abrahamic Family House, Report informs via AZERTAC.

Leyla Aliyeva first toured the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum.

The Louvre Abu Dhabi, the first international branch of the renowned Louvre Museum in Paris, is located on Saadiyat Island. Designed by French architect Jean Nouvel, the museum opened to the public in November 2017. Its permanent collection features a vast array of works of art spanning different historical periods and civilizations. The museum also hosts exhibits on loan from partner museums.

Leyla Aliyeva also familiarized herself with the Abrahamic Family House.

The creation of the Abrahamic Family House was announced in 2019 by President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This unique complex comprises three houses of worship - the Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque, the St. Francis Church, and the Moses Ben Maimon Synagogue - aimed at promoting interfaith dialogue and peaceful coexistence. The complex also includes a central educational center where visitors can learn about different religions.