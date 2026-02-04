Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan – Ireland parliamentary working groups mull expanding cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 04 February, 2026
    • 20:36
    Azerbaijan – Ireland parliamentary working groups mull expanding cooperation

    The first-ever meeting between the Azerbaijan – Ireland parliamentary working groups took place on 4 February, Azerbaijan's Embassy in London said on X, Report informs.

    "Both sides stressed that despite of geographical distance, the two countries have great potential to expand cooperation, especially in the spheres of education, youth, student exchange, tourism, trade and business. The parties agreed to exchange visits to further strengthen ties," reads the statement by the embassy.

    Azerbaijan Ireland Parliament
    Azərbaycan və İrlandiya birgə parlament işçi qruplarının 1-ci iclası keçirilib
    Состоялось 1-е заседание совместных парламентских рабочих групп Азербайджана и Ирландии

    Latest News

    20:59

    EU envoys agree details of 90 billion euro loan for Ukraine

    Other countries
    20:55
    Photo
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev was presented with Zayed Award for Human Fraternity - UPDATED 2

    Foreign policy
    20:46

    Trump, XI mull 'many important subjects' in a pone call

    Other countries
    20:36

    Azerbaijan – Ireland parliamentary working groups mull expanding cooperation

    Foreign policy
    20:32

    President Erdogan: All external interventions in Iran pose significant risks

    Other
    20:17
    Photo

    SOCAR Capital wins international award for green bond issuance

    Energy
    20:04

    Gunmen have killed 162 people in west Nigeria attack, says Red Cross official

    Other countries
    19:59
    Photo

    WUF13 volunteer training phase launches in Azerbaijan

    Infrastructure
    19:49

    1st day of Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Abu Dhabi ends

    Other countries
    All News Feed