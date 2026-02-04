Azerbaijan – Ireland parliamentary working groups mull expanding cooperation
- 04 February, 2026
- 20:36
The first-ever meeting between the Azerbaijan – Ireland parliamentary working groups took place on 4 February, Azerbaijan's Embassy in London said on X, Report informs.
"Both sides stressed that despite of geographical distance, the two countries have great potential to expand cooperation, especially in the spheres of education, youth, student exchange, tourism, trade and business. The parties agreed to exchange visits to further strengthen ties," reads the statement by the embassy.
